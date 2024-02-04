NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016393 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,732.66 or 0.99940558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011102 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00173865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003445 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.