NYM (NYM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. NYM has a total market cap of $129.76 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NYM has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NYM Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,496,557 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 687,496,557.357978 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.18970266 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,875,010.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

