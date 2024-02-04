NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $128.93 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $128.93 million and $1.76 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NYM Token Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,497,057 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 687,496,557.357978 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.18970266 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,875,010.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

