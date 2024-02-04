Oasis Network Price Up 11% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $798.76 million and $66.87 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.34 or 0.05379278 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00082755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00030377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

