Osmosis Achieves Market Cap of $767.44 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003653 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $767.44 million and approximately $21.66 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars.

