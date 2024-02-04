Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.60. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $120.97 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

