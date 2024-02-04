Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.60.

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

