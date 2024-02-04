Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies
In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Read Our Latest Report on Piper Sandler Companies
Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.
