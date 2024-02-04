Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.71 and its 200-day moving average is $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

