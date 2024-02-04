Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE:PIPR opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.60.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.