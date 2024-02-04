PLATINCOIN (PLC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $166,345.04 and $23,867.41 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 743,525,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 743,521,219.02952 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.03430596 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $22,591.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

