Polymath Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $131.96 million and approximately $21,050.98 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1438854 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $24,336.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

