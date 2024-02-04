Polymesh Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a total market cap of $78.07 million and $2.61 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,018,330,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,017,918,454.978574 with 814,014,659.067589 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.15125129 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,613,180.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

