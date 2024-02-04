Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $119.66 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $6.56 or 0.00015473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $119.66 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016475 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016883 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,631.89 or 1.00606632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011220 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00172297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.63825947 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,789,091.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.