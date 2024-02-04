Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.86 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00006647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $296.44 million and $26.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.54 or 0.05376009 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00081771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00029976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

