QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $739.58

QUASA (QUA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $71,326.49 and $739.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016364 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00016748 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,562.72 or 1.00027824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011230 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00170659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00041592 USD and is down -26.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $156.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

