QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0006

QUASA (QUA) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. QUASA has a market cap of $71,290.51 and approximately $739.13 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015900 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,716.43 or 1.00003524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011106 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.45 or 0.00174290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00041592 USD and is down -26.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $156.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.