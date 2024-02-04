ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $19.19 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00157876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.