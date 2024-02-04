Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $81.24 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Request has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $81.24 million and $1.33 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016394 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,348.29 or 0.99928411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011183 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00171270 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08278757 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,329,819.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

