Shentu Market Cap Reaches $82.37 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Shentu has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $82.37 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 130,493,948 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

