Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $167.67 million and approximately $7,921.74 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00832809 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,116.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

