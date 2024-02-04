Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Spire updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Spire Stock Performance

SR opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $75.62.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

Institutional Trading of Spire

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Spire by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Spire by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spire

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.