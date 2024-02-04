Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Standex International Trading Down 1.0 %

SXI stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.38. 98,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,410. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. Standex International has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.33%.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 7.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

