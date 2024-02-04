Status Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Status has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $147.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016437 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,646.28 or 0.99995887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011106 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00174156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03839525 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $1,707,570.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

