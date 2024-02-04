Steem (STEEM) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $97.12 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,564.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00157253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.00 or 0.00552047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00390242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00166595 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 454,895,105 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

