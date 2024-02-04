Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 2% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Steem has a market cap of $97.10 million and $1.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,648.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00157083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.73 or 0.00552739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00057486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00392817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00165663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 454,908,438 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.