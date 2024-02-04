SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Tops $0.16

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $160.47 million and approximately $683,879.30 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 985,304,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,354,858 tokens. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

