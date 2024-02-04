Synapse Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001611 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $123.81 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 211,285,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

