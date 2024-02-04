Tectum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $207.70 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $207.70 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.67 or 0.00067217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tectum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,245,356 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 26.25569117 USD and is down -7.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,366,248.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

