TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0252 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $225.70 million and approximately $25.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00081771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00029976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001227 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,261,043 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,820,236 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

