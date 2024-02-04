The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE HIG traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.32. 4,469,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,084. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,049 shares of company stock worth $26,629,540. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,094,000 after buying an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,669,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,289,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

