The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,469,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,540. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

