Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0413 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $266.05 million and $1.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00082605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,437,978,607 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

