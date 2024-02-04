Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $260.07 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $260.07 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00081729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,438,158,805 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

