Threshold 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.90 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $249.27 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016475 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016883 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,631.89 or 1.00606632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011220 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00172297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003483 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0251205 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $6,734,346.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

