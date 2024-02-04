Threshold Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Threshold has a market cap of $246.14 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016398 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015800 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,668.86 or 1.00039220 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011125 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00174841 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003451 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0251205 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $6,734,346.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.