Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.61 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $364,053.71 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.04039333 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $458,447.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

