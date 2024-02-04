Toncoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.17 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00004795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.00 billion and approximately $23.17 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016424 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,751.19 or 0.99978654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011169 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00172286 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,316,693 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,298,845.047272 with 3,458,025,110.623305 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.03645804 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $16,972,476.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

