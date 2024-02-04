Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.05

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00004823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.98 billion and $24.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016389 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,426.27 or 1.00040632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011166 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00171377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,319,980 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,298,845.047272 with 3,458,025,110.623305 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.03645804 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $16,972,476.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.