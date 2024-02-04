TrueFi Price Hits $0.0473 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $51.80 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,970,655 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,095,970,655.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04776591 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,756,123.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

