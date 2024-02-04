Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.60 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $467.24 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

