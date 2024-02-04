Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. State Street Corp raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 725,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 901,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 541,327 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 714,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 478,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

