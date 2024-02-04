Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.96 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Verge has a market capitalization of $50.96 million and $1.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,648.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00157083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.73 or 0.00552739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00057486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00392817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00165663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

