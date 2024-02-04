Vertcoin Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $8,903.38 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,463.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00157640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00553210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00057936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00392234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00165625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,657,410 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

