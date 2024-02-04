Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $230.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

