Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.94 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $39.94 million and $846,431.71 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00081410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00029627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00020959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,626,272 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

