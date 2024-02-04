WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Announces Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE WEC opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.