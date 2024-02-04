Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Tops $0.0692 on Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $437,889.63 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,273.049747 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.0686511 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $464,681.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

