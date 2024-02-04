XYO (XYO) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $70.41 million and approximately $897,416.41 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016398 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015800 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,668.86 or 1.00039220 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011125 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00174841 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00518107 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $795,936.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

