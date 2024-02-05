3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of 3i Group Plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70. 994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

3i Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

