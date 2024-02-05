Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.07. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Absolute Software Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $515.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.07.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.
